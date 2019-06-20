That’s over! Wendy Williams claimed that her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, kept her from discussions about her businesses during their marriage — something that ended after she filed for divorce.

“You’ve gotta be at the ground floor of your operation,” Williams, 54, said during the FWD conference on Thursday, June 20, in a video obtained by The Blast. “I don’t care how big you get. … Don’t just rely on your team to bring back the information because you’re such a big shot and you don’t have to be there.”

The Wendy Williams Show host pointed out that she learned this lesson in her own life. “Now, the difference in my business is that — you know, ‘cause it used to be Kev and the team would show up, and then Kev wouldn’t bring me in until he knew, ‘OK, the deal’s done. Now it’s time for you to meet the people,’” she explained. “Not now. I wanna be in on the first conversation of the deal, and I wanna be on every meeting until the deal is done. And that’s the way I roll.”

Williams went on to advise female audience members to pause their love lives and family plans to focus on building their careers in their 20s. However, she noted that she is not one to completely dismiss romantic relationships. “I am a wife or a serious girlfriend,” she clarified. “I’m not one of these girls who, you know, ‘I don’t need no man.’”

The Ask Wendy author filed for divorce from Hunter — with whom she shares 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. — in April after 21 years of marriage. The 46-year-old was swiftly fired as an executive producer of her talk show. Williams also dissolved their charitable organization, The Hunter Foundation, in May.

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Wednesday, June 19, that the former radio host is “not in a good place” with her sobriety. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control,” a source revealed.

Since her split, Williams has been spotted with 27-year-old convicted felon Marc Tomblin. However, she insisted she is still single and having “no strings attached fun.”

