



Moving on … literally. Wendy Williams listed the New Jersey home that she lived in with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, prior to filing for divorce.

The 55-year-old Wendy Williams Show host’s 5,700-square-foot house boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The property features a gourmet kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, home office, sports court, patio, koi pond and private master suite with a Jacuzzi tub, steam shower and private sitting room.

Williams put the Livingston-area home on the market on Thursday, August 1, at an asking price of $1.895 million. The estranged couple, who wed in November 1997, bought the property in 2009. The structure was built in 1999.

The Ask Wendy author filed for divorce in April after 21 years of marriage. The pair share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. The split came amid rumors of infidelity on Hunter’s part. His alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby the month before the breakup news.

Williams broke down during a July 23 interview on “The Karen Hunter Show” when she was asked whether she believes she will reconcile with the 46-year-old TV producer. “No, don’t ask!” she responded. “No!”

She continued: “Girl, no. Don’t ask. I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”

Williams retreated from the public eye in June while on a break from work. “Wendy took time to focus on herself over a planned summer hiatus and is feeling stronger than ever,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s laser-focused on getting back to business.”

The talk show host announced last month that she is dating a doctor amid her divorce. “I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love,” she said of the unidentified man on The Wendy Williams Show. “I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

