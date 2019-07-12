Back in action! Wendy Williams is thrilled to be at work again after taking off the month of June and the first week of July.

“Wendy took time to focus on herself over a planned summer hiatus and is feeling stronger than ever,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s laser-focused on getting back to business.”

When the Wendy Williams Show host, 54, resumed taping on Monday, July 8, she gave plenty of updates on her personal life. She told viewers that she is “not on the market anymore” after she started seeing a doctor, who is divorced and has children in their 20s, after her split from husband Kevin Hunter. She also announced that she was diagnosed with lymphedema, a condition that has caused swelling in her legs.

With everything going on in her life, Williams has been very busy. “She’s having fun connecting with old friends and making new ones in New York City,” the source tells Us. “She found a whole new life for herself.”

After the Emmy nominee filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, in April ahead of their 21st wedding anniversary, he was ousted as an executive producer on her syndicated talk show. A recent report claimed that there has been “chaos” on set without Hunter there, which a source close to the show calls “absolutely false.”

“The staff’s morale is at an all-time high the past few months and everyone supports Wendy and her ‘new life’ wholeheartedly,” the show source tells Us. “Producers having access to their host is normal protocol on any show. The staff can’t wait to return for an unprecedented 11th season in September.”

The Ask Wendy author, who previously struggled with alcohol abuse and cocaine addiction, had another turn of good news this summer. Earlier this week, her 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s assault case was dismissed after Kevin Sr. declined to pursue charges in the wake of their headline-making physical altercation in May.

