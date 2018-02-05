Wendy Williams continues to throw shade at Kim Kardashian. The talk show host called the reality star “selfish” for debuting her newborn daughter Chicago West in sister Kylie Jenner’s baby reveal video.

“Also in the video we saw Chicago West for the first time, which is Kim and Kanye’s new daughter, which I thought was selfish,” Williams said during the Monday, February 5, episode of The Wendy Williams Show when discussing the 11-minute video Jenner released on Sunday, February 4, to announce she welcomed a baby girl. “This is Kylie’s moment to do Kylie’s thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it’s selfish.”

“I thought [the video] was cute,” Williams aded. “But, she’s only 20, what a mess.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed in September that Jenner was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. However, the Lip Kit creator waited until after she gave birth to confirm the news. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Sunday via Instagram. “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner then shared the aforementioned YouTube video, which announced the Life of Kylie star gave birth to a baby girl, who weighed 8 lbs 9 oz., on Thursday, February 1. Williams is referencing a moment in the lengthy video where fans get their first glimpse of Kardashian’s newborn daughter Chicago, who was born on January 15 via surrogate, with husband Kanye West.

In the video, Jenner cradled her niece as Kardashian warned her about child birth. “I need to school you on what your vagina is going going to feel like,” the Selfish author said.

This is not the first time that Williams has gone after Kardashian. Just the week before, she called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star desperate for posting racy photos to Instagram: “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Kardashian clapped back at Williams and all of her “haters” when she took to Instagram on Thursday to tell fans that she was sending her new Kimoji Hearts Fragrant Collection to both her lovers and haters this year. Williams’ name could be seen on the star-studded list.

