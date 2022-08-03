Major milestone? Wendy Williams‘ personal life has become a topic of discussion after the talk show host claimed she walked down the aisle again.

According to Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, Williams, 58, allegedly said she got secretly married to a New York Police Department officer named Henry. “She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married,’” Lee recalled from his phone call with the broadcaster on Tuesday, August 2.

He added: “I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.’”

A rep for Williams, however, denied that his client made the major life change. “She is not married,” William Selby told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 3. “She needs to take [the relationship] day by day. I can’t control her.”

Selby noted that Williams is in “really, really early stages” of a relationship with a police officer. “She wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching the podcast,” he detailed. “Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse.”

After Selby shut down the marriage speculation, Lee released footage of the New Jersey native allegedly slamming her representation.

Ahead of her recent relationship, the Ask Wendy author was previously married to Kevin Hunter. Williams filed for divorce in April 2019 after the TV producer, 49, welcomed a child with his secret girlfriend, Sharina Hudson. The former couple, who were together for over two decades, finalized their divorce in January 2020.

At the time, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show called Hunter’s infidelity a “major indiscretion” that he will “have to deal with” for the rest of his life.

“I never thought that I would be in this position,” Williams, who shares a son with Hunter, admitted during an interview with The New York Times Magazine in August 2019. “I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened. Kevin has a daughter.”

The Emmy nominee later teased that she was looking to get back into the dating scene. “I want to have a good time and eventually have the love with the same man,” she told Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood in February 2021. “I’m not pushing love, but I tend to fall in like very easily, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

For Williams, tying the knot again was not off the table with the right person. “I wouldn’t want to get married right away,” she explained. “I’m only opposed to things like, we’re not going to live together unless we live at your place and it’s just large enough for both of us. I need closet room. I am not getting rid of my apartment, so I will always have a place to run and call my own. You’re not moving in with me, I’m not moving in with you. … I don’t want to be a stepmother. I like kids, but no. [My son] Kevin is 20.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

