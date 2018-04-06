Wendy Williams may have had a health scare, but that’s not what she was most worried about during her three-week hiatus from her talk show.

During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 5, the 53-year-old got candid about her medical break from the Fox program.

Williams first addressed her health, telling the late-night host that “everything is fine, but you have to some time when you need the time,” before detailing that in her 10 years on the show, she’s never once taken a sick day.

“You love to work,” Fallon added, to which Wendy replied: “Yes … I have to make an income! Three weeks — and a half — that’s a lot to be off of your show, you know what I mean?”

Noting her other fears, she continued, “And people are so fickle, the audience, you never know whether they’re going to show the love when you get back or whether they’re going to switch the channel and watch another.”

As previously reported, Williams — who has issues with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease — announced her leave of absence during a February episode. “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told her audience at the time. “I was pissed. Encore performances, really?”

Following her announcement, a rep for the Dancing with the Stars alum told Us: “Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work. But her health and well-being must be put before all else. Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync. The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition.”

Williams had first given her viewers a scare in October 2017 when she fainted live on air. Producers rushed the stage as the broadcast quickly cut to a commercial.

