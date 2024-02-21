Joe Alwyn has been keeping a low profile since his split from Taylor Swift was confirmed in April 2023.

While Swift, 34, continued her Eras Tour, enjoyed outings with pals including Blake Lively, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner, and sparked a new romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Alwyn, 33, remained the man of few words that Swifties knew him to be during the former couple’s notoriously private relationship.

Alwyn didn’t make his first post-split red carpet appearance until November 2023, when he attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House in London wearing a black double-breasted leather jacket.

Prior to that sighting , the Conversations With Friends star attended a dinner hosted by Hedi Slimane for CELINE during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. He donned a peach-colored silk button up and a black suit for the occasion.

While Alwyn has largely stayed out of the spotlight since parting ways with Swift, he’s been working on a number of acting projects, meaning he could soon be thrust into promotional appearances.

Alwyn appears in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film Kinds of Kindness along with Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley, who are both friends with Swift. A release date for the project has not been announced, but filming wrapped in December 2022.

Alwyn and Qualley, 29, who is married to Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, previously shared the screen in the 2022 romantic thriller Stars at Noon, which featured steamy sex scenes between the pair. When Qualley and Antonoff, 39, tied the knot in August 2023, Swift was present while Alwyn was seemingly absent from the New Jersey event.

In addition to Kinds of Kindness, Alwyn has two other films that are currently in post-production, The Brutalist and Hamlet, as well as a miniseries currently in development, Brideshead Revisited.

Alwyn’s Brutalist costar Emma Laird shared an Instagram snap of Alwyn in April 2023, shortly after his split from Swift.

“Moments in March❤️🎥,” Laird, 25, captioned the carousel of photos, which included a shot of Alwyn on an e-scooter.

Alwyn has shared precious few social media posts of his own in recent months. While the actor was never one to post moments with Swift during their relationship, he didn’t return to Instagram until five months after their breakup.

In September 2023, he shared a carousel of photos including a snap of himself in a black T-shirt and shades, a throwback childhood picture and a shot of the ocean through a window.

Alwyn waited another five months before posting another photo dump earlier this month, which included some moody black and white shots, a snap of himself and Brian Cox and a Ricky Gervais meme.

While Alwyn’s posts have been few and far between, he is still following Taylor on Instagram, as well as her brother, Austin Swift, and several of her pals, including Gigi Hadid and Ryan Reynolds.

Joe’s latest Instagram upload marked his first post since Swift announced her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans think could provide insight into the twosome’s split. The record is due out April 19.

Whatever revelations The Tortured Poets Department might contain, it’s unlikely that Alwyn will tell his side of the story any time soon, if ever. He seems committed to “walking with his head down,” even though Taylor is no longer the one he’s walking to.