Mamie Lavernock’s latest birthday is nothing short of a “miracle.”

Nearly two months after the When Calls the Heart star fell five stories from a hospital balcony, her mother, Nicole Rockmann, shared a positive update on her recovery.

“Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me,” Rockmann wrote via Facebook on Wednesday, July 10. “At that moment, we realized we could have our first hug.”

“Thank you Rob for capturing this moment,” she added, referencing her husband, Rob Compton.

Lavernock also shared a glimpse into her 20th birthday celebration on Facebook by sharing photos of the flowers, balloons and desserts she received on her special day.

“Thank you Rob for the homemade beautiful When Calls The Heart cake,” she wrote via Facebook on Tuesday, July 9, from her hospital room. “My miracle birthday.” Lavernock also showcased a “personally designed stunning hospital gown” she received from a designer.

The Hallmark Channel actress was taken to the hospital in May after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. Weeks later, Lavernock was escorted from the hospital’s secure wing to a balcony walkway. She fell five stories, sustaining life-threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries.

In a GoFundMe page, Lavernock’s family offered more details on her condition saying her body “has been shattered” and required multiple surgeries.

“Mamie is ‘doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived,” the family wrote. “Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

Since news of her injuries surfaced, Lavernock has received support from her When Calls the Heart family. Some costars, including Johannah Newmarch and Erin Krakow, have raised awareness about the GoFundMe page by sharing a link on social media.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Krakow called her longtime coworker “an incredible young woman” who is on the mend. She added the Hallmark Channel family is “just wishing her the fastest recovery she can have.”

“We’re really there for each other in our lowest moments, and we’re also there to help celebrate each other when we have successes,” Krakow revealed to Us. “It’s a great relationship.”