When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock has a lengthy journey to recovery after her recent five-story fall, according to her mother.

“Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie,” mom Nicole Rockmann wrote via her 19-year-old daughter’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, June 26. “Mamie survived her injuries, however, her road to recovery will be long.”

Rockmann further noted that she planned to set up “a mailbox” to receive fan “cards and well wishes.”

Laverock was taken to the hospital in May after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. Weeks later, the Hallmark star was escorted from the hospital’s secure wing to a balcony walkway. She fell five stories, sustaining life-threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries.

“Focusing now on Mamie’s surgery today. Her body has been shattered,” Rockmann wrote in an update via GoFundMe earlier this month. “She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

The statement added, “She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.”

Rockmann later revealed that her daughter was relocated to another facility and the family planned to take legal action against St. Paul’s Hospital for their part in the accident.

“This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times in May of the unintentional incident.

Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul’s Hospital, told the newspaper at the time that they were conducting an “internal critical incident review” per standard operating procedures. They also sent Laverock “best wishes for a full recovery.”

Rockmann has frequently shared updates on Laverock’s progress via Facebook and GoFundMe. In a Father’s Day message, she also praised Laverock’s father, John, and the actress’ stepfather, Rob, for their support.

“Thank you to all the dads out there who give everything every single day to their kids. Thank you John and Rob for being the best dads to Mamie anyone could ever hope for. She is so lucky to have you both, and so am I,” Rockmann wrote via Facebook on June 16. “When you are faced with the possibility of loosing [sic] a child, a family really can either come together or fall apart. You both have shown up in ways that have held the entire family together.”

Laverock’s When Calls the Heart coworkers have also shared their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“She’s on the mend,” Erin Krakow exclusively told Us Weekly on June 12, noting she is “just wishing [Mamie] the fastest recovery she can have.”