When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow gave an update on her costar Mamie Laverock after she suffered injuries from a five-story fall.

“She’s on the mend,” Krakow, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 12, while promoting season 11 of When Calls the Heart, noting that the Hallmark Channel family is “just wishing her the fastest recovery she can have.”

Krakow called Laverock, 19, “an incredible young woman” after working with her on the Hallmark series for several seasons. (Krakow has played Elizabeth Thornton since the show’s 2014 debut. Laverock portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on seasons 1 and 2 before reprising the role for season 10.)

While Krakow explained that the WCTH cast is giving Laverock’s family “some privacy” and not going into detail on her injuries, she expressed sadness over the “heartbreaking” experience Laverock has been dealing with lately.

Laverock suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11 and was taken to a hospital where she began to show “signs of improvement,” according to her family’s GoFundMe page.

Two weeks into her recovery, Laverock fell five stories from a balcony walkway in a “secure unit of the hospital,” according to her parents’ update on May 26. Laverock “sustained life-threatening injuries” from the fall and underwent “multiple extensive surgeries,” the family shared, noting that their daughter was “currently on life support.”

Laverock’s mom, Nicole Rockmann, told the Los Angeles Times on May 30 that her daughter “just opened her eyes,” and she was hopeful it would be the “turnaround” she needed.

Rockmann confirmed that Laverock was moved to a different hospital after her fall and revealed that they would be taking legal action against St. Paul’s Hospital, where the incident took place. “This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Rockmann explained, adding that the fall was not “intended.”

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul’s Hospital, told the outlet that “an internal critical incident review is conducted” whenever there are “cases related to patient safety.” The hospital added that their “hearts go out” to Laverock and her family and they “offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”

Earlier this month, Laverock’s family posted a photo of the actress holding onto her teddy bear while in the hospital, which many fans took as a sign of positive change.

Laverock’s WCTH costars, meanwhile, have rallied around her since the accident. “We’re really there for each other in our lowest moments, and we’re also there to help celebrate each other when we have successes,” Krakow revealed to Us. “It’s a great relationship.”

The actress also reflected on her past scenes with Laverock, telling Us they were “the best.” Krakow added that it is “really surreal” to have watched Laverock grow up and go from a child on season 1 to an adult by season 10.

“I think she’d taken a bit of a break from acting, but she came back to it [like] no time had passed, and it was just really special,” Krakow recalled.

While Laverock isn’t on season 11 of WCTH, which has two more episodes left, Krakow said they’re all family.

“[Our friendships] very much mirrors the sense of community on screen. We’re spending holidays together,” Krakow gushed. “Pascale [Hutton] has this over for Canadian Thanksgiving, and we’re taking trips together. … It’s really become a family. And I mean, we’ve met some of our dearest friends on that show.”

See Krakow’s real-life friendships blossom on screen on When Calls the Heart, which airs on Hallmark Channel Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi