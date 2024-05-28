Actress Mamie Laverock is receiving love from her former When Calls the Heart cast members after sustaining severe injuries from a five-story fall.

The 19-year-old actress’ parents, Nicole and Rob Compton, revealed via a GoFundMe page that their daughter experienced a “medical emergency” on May 11 and was taken to the hospital after Nicole managed “to get there in time to save her life.”

In a recent update, the family revealed that after two weeks of “intensive treatment,” Mamie “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories” on Sunday, May 26.

Laverock experienced “life-threatening injuries” and has since “undergone multiple extensive surgeries” and has been placed on life support. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time,” her parents wrote on the fundraiser page.

Laverock portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on seasons 1, 2 and 10 of When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2023. She earned a handful of awards for her role as the nursing student, including a 2015 Young Artist Awards win for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under and a 2014 Joey Awards, Vancouver, win for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series.

Scroll down to see which When Calls the Heart cast members have sent will-wishes to Laverock so far:

Erin Krakow

“I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” Krakow, who stars as the show’s leading lady Elizabeth Thornton, captioned a screenshot of the GoFundMe page via Instagram on Monday, May 27.

Johannah Newmarch

Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s onscreen mother Molly Sullivan, encouraged fans to donate to the GoFundMe in addition to donating herself.

“I love this family, my heart,” she wrote alongside a link to the fundraiser via X on Monday. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this 🙏❤️.”

Newmarch also shared the link via her Instagram, writing, “I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken. Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you. ♥️🙏.”

Loretta Walsh

“Please donate and share if you can. Mamie and her family need our support,” Walsh, who plays Florence Yoast, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 28. “Link in bio. Thank you ❤️.” Walsh’s name is also listed among the fundraiser’s contributors.

Andrea Brooks

Brooks, who plays Faith Carter on the Hallmark Channel series, shared the GoFundMe link via her Instagram Story and X, writing, “This is heartbreaking news for the entire WCTH family. We love you Mamie 🙏.”

Gracyn Shinyei

“My family sends all of our love💔💔,” the young actress, who plays Emily Montgomery, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday.

Ava Grace Cooper

Cooper, who portrays Opal Weise on the show, shared a link to Laverock’s GoFundMe via her Instagram Story, adding, “Sending love to Mamie and family💔.”

Kadence Roach

“My heart breaks for Mamie and her family, I’ve donated, if you have the means to do so I hope you can support,” Roach, who plays Anna Hayford, wrote alongside Monday Instagram pics of her and Laverock on the show. “My love goes out to you all💔,” she added, along with sharing the GoFundMe link via her Instagram Story.

Christian Michael Cooper

Cooper, who plays Timmy Lawson, called Laverock’s hospitalization “so incredibly sad” via X, adding, “My family and I are thinking of Mamie ad her family💔.”

Genea Charpentier

“Sending all my love,” Charpentier, who portrayed Laura Campbell on the series, wrote alongside an Instagram Story pic of the fundraiser page.