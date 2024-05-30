The Hallmark Channel has issued a statement regarding actress Mamie Laverock’s hospitalization for injuries sustained from a five-story fall.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock,” read an Instagram caption shared Tuesday, May 28, alongside a photo of Laverock, 19, as Rosaleen Sullivan on When Calls the Heart. “As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here.”

A link to a fundraiser was included in the network’s post. Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, as did When Calls the Heart’s Andrea Brooks and Hallmark star Andrew Walker, who each left heart emojis. When Calls the Heart’s official Instagram page also reacted with a single red heart emoji.

Laverock appeared as Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark Channel series for a handful of episodes across seasons 1, 2 and 10 from 2014 and 2023. Her performance earned her several awards, including Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under at the 2015 Young Artist Awards and Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series at the 2014 Joey Awards, Vancouver.

Laverock’s parents, Nicole and Rob Compton, revealed via GoFundMe that their daughter suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11. According to the site, her mother “was able to get there in time to save her life.” Laverock was eventually taken to a hospital, where she began to show “signs of improvement.”

The family later revealed that after being in “intensive treatment” for two weeks, Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories” on Sunday, May 26. “She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries and is currently on life support,” the page reads.

In another update, Laverock’s parents announced that she “is out of her big surgeries and the doctors [say] she is doing well,” adding, “It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support.”

As of Thursday, May 30, the GoFundMe has surpassed its $30,000 goal, with over 500 people donating to help Laverock and her family during their difficult time.

Among those who donated is When Calls the Heart‘s leading lady Erin Krakow, who encouraged fans to support Laverock via Instagram. “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” she captioned a screenshot of the GoFundMe page on Monday, May 27, as well as pictures of her and Laverock on the show.

Laverock’s When Calls the Heart TV mom, Johannah Newmarch, also shared a link to the fundraiser earlier this week. “I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday. “Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you. ♥️🙏 *Link in bio.”