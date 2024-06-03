Mamie Laverock’s mom, Nicole Rockmann, is setting the record straight about her daughter’s fall from a five-story hospital balcony.

“This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, May 30, noting that the fall was not “intended” nor a suicide attempt.

Rockmann added that the family intends to take legal action against St. Paul’s Hospital, where the incident occurred. “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong,” Rockmann said. “It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

Rockmann went on to note that Mamie, 19, had “just opened her eyes” and was surrounded by one of her sisters and her father, John Laverock.

“Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she’s going to get through this now,” Rockmann said. “I couldn’t be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told.”

While Rockmann did not detail Mamie’s injuries, she noted that the When Calls the Heart star’s body is “shattered” and she is in “tremendous pain.”

Ann Gibbon — a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul’s Hospital — confirmed to the outlet that an “incident happened” at the hospital. However, she could not provide further specifics due to patient privacy.

“In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety,” Gibbon said. “Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”

Earlier this month, Mamie underwent a “medical emergency” and was transported to a hospital after Rockmann “was able to get there in time to save her life,” per the GoFundMe page her family created.

Mamie was subsequently taken to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, where she was “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

“She sustained lifethreatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” Rockmann and her husband, Rob Compton, wrote at the time.

Mamie has since undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors as well as two other shorter surgical procedures. The family noted that Mamie is “doing well” following her “extensive surgeries.”

“She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up,” read a recent update on the GoFundMe. “We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.”