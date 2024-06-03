Mamie Laverock’s family gave another update on the actress’ health one week after she fell from a five-story hospital balcony.

“Focusing now on Mamie’s surgery today. Her body has been shattered,” read a recent update shared via Laverock’s GoFundMe page. “She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

The When Calls the Heart alum’s family went on to note that she is “doing well” following her “extensive surgeries,” adding, “She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.”

They concluded the update by writing, “Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday [sic]. Thank you. Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock, Rob Compton and her family.”

Laverock, 19, was hospitalized on May 11 after suffering an unspecified “medical emergency.” Her family shared via GoFundMe that Laverock’s mother, Nicole, “was able to get there in time to save her life.”

Two weeks later, Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

Laverock sustained “life-threatening injuries,” underwent “multiple extensive surgeries” and was placed on life support. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time,” the update read.

In a since-deleted update, Laverock’s family shared that she was “out of her big surgeries and the doctors [say] she is doing well,” adding, “It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you for all your support.”

Several of Laverock’s former When Calls the Heart costars have shown their support by donating to her GoFundMe and sharing their well-wishes via social media.

“Mamie’s family has asked me to share their immense gratitude with all of you,” Erin Krakow, who plays When Calls the Heart’s leading lady Elizabeth Thornton, captioned a link to the GoFundMe via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 3. “Mamie’s road to recovery is long from over, but after falling 5 flights she is miraculously on the mend.”

Krakow, 39, continued: “There won’t be further updates at this time as Mamie’s family will be focusing on healing, but their GoFundMe is still active. Link below.”

Johannah Newmarch, who played Laverock’s mother on the Hallmark Channel series, encouraged fans to donate to the fundraiser via Instagram. “I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken,” she wrote on May 27. “Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you ♥️🙏 .”