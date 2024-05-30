Mamie Laverock’s family shared an encouraging update on the When Calls the Heart star’s road to recovery.

“Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors [say] she is doing well,” Laverock’s parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support.”

Earlier this month, Laverock, 19, underwent a “medical emergency.” She was transported to a hospital after her mother “was able to get there in time to save her life,” per the GoFundMe page.

Laverock was later taken to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada where things took a turn. “We are trying to go every day to support her,” they wrote. “Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more.”

Weeks later, Nicole and Rob revealed that Laverock was “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.” Laverock sustained “life-threatening injuries” as a result of her fall and “has undergone multiple extensive surgeries and is currently on life support.”

Her parents added, “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

As of Thursday, May 30, the GoFundMe has reached its $30,000 CAD goal with over $32,000 CAD donated by more than 500 people.

Since news broke of her hospitalization, Laverock’s cast members — and the Hallmark Channel — have all rallied around her.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock,” the network’s official Instagram account wrote on Tuesday, May 28, alongside a pic of Laverock as Rosaleen Sullivan on When Calls the Heart. “As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here.”

When Calls the Heart’s lead Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton on the series, also sent her well-wishes to the family — and encouraged fans to support.

“I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” Krakow, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 27, alongside a screenshot of the GoFundMe page and pics of her and Laverock.

Laverock made an appearance on the Hallmark Channel series for several episodes across seasons 1, 2 and 10 from 2014 to 2023. Her performance on When Calls the Heart earned her several accolades, including Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under at the 2015 Young Artist Awards and Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series at the 2014 Joey Awards, Vancouver.