Hallmark star Mamie Laverock’s family shared a brief update on her recovery following her five-story fall.

A photo of what appeared to be Laverock’s hand was posted via her Facebook page on Friday, June 7. In the snap, the 19-year-old actress was clutching a teddy bear. An intravenous needle could be seen in her bandaged left hand.

While the image did not feature a caption, there was a barrage of positive messages in the comments section, all sending well-wishes to Laverock.

The When Calls the Heart actress suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11. A GoFundMe page raising money for Laverock revealed that her mother, Nicole Rockmann, “was able to get there in time to save her life” before she was transported to the hospital. Weeks later, Laverock was being escorted “out of a secure unit” in the hospital on May 26 when she was “taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

Laverock sustained “life-threatening injuries” and “has undergone multiple extensive surgeries” after the incident. She was also on life support.

Rockmann has since offered a major update on the status of her daughter’s recovery.

“Mamie just opened her eyes,” Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times on May 30, “Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she’s going to get through this now. I couldn’t be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told.”

Rockmann confirmed that Laverock has been moved to a different hospital and revealed the family’s plan to take legal action against St. Paul’s Hospital, which is where the fall occurred.

“This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Rockmann continued, noting that the fall was not “intended.” While she didn’t offer any further details about taking legal action, Rockmann said they’re looking into a “negligence-type case” against the hospital.

“We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong,” she continued. “It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

The extent of Laverock’s injuries were not revealed, but Rockmann said her daughter’s body was “shattered.” Laverock is in “tremendous pain,” she added.

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul’s Hospital, vaguely weighed in on Laverock’s injuries in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”