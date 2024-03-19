The Windsor Farm Shop apparently keeps their Christmas lights up way past January.

On Monday, March 18, TMZ obtained a video of Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William at the shop in Windsor, and it quickly went viral with royal watchers convinced the clip had been taken months ago. Their evidence? A wreath and Christmas lights.

“Me trying to explain to my sister how that’s not Kate Middleton in the video because her face is too slim, however she may have lost the weight from surgery but then why not take a new pic for Mother’s Day on top of there being a manger with Christmas lights behind them in March,” one X user posted, referring to the ongoing controversies about Kate’s wellbeing.

A second social media user alleged that “these pics were not taken on the weekend” as widely reported by various outlets. “Usually, the Christmas lights and decorations are only up until the end of January,” the X post continued.

Good Morning Britain host Jonathan Swain has appeared to debunk the conspiracy theory regarding when the video of Kate, 42, and William, 41, was taken with his own trip to the Windsor Farm Shop.

Windsor Farm Shop: Huts still here and with lights. Princess Catherine filmed here at the weekend. #KateGate #katemiddleton pic.twitter.com/OWR63XJgJF — Jonathan Swain (@SwainITV) March 19, 2024

“Huts still here and with lights,” he captioned two photos of the market posted on Tuesday, March 19. “Princess Catherine filmed here at the weekend.”

Kate and William were reportedly spotted at the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16. On Monday, TMZ obtained a video of the outing with an eyewitness telling the publication that Kate “looked happy and relaxed” while out and about with her husband.

As the video clip went viral, the internet was immediately divided with some royal watchers speculating that it wasn’t actually Kate in the video. (Andy Cohen has also cosigned this conspiracy.)

“My thing is—if this is indeed ‘Kate Middleton’ why would a woman who JUST GOT abdominal surgery that needed such a long recovery be carrying a large bag like this???” one X post read. A second person responded to the video, writing, “This the clearest one I have seen. I am sorry but that’s not her.”

Questions about Kate’s wellbeing have been raised for months since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January. At the time, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales would be taking a step back from her public-facing duties until after Easter.

The eyebrow-raising statement has caused the internet to run wild with speculation surrounding Kate’s health. A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that she’ll reveal further details about the surgery “when she goes back to work after Easter.

The insider went on to say that Kate plans to speak out “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”