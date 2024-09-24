While Sean “Diddy” Combs is in jail awaiting his day in court, it may take some time for his loved ones to get to visit him.

“Any potential visitor has to go through background checks and be approved. However, when he’s in the [Special Housing Unit,] it’s a totally different situation,” federal prison consultant Sam Mangel, who is not involved in Diddy’s case, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 23. “He’s allowed a visitor up to one hour per day.”

Earlier this month, Diddy, 54, was taken into custody in New York City amid his multiple sexual assault lawsuits and a federal investigation. One day after his arrest, the rapper was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A judge ruled that the musician will remain in prison until his trial.

According to Mangel, the facility Diddy is currently in is “always on lockdown.” He also noted that for persons placed in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) — where inmates are kept separate from the general population for either safety or disciplinary reasons — they typically only get legal visitors, which can happen in-person in the “legal room” or via a scheduled legal call.

“The lawyer cannot bring in anything hooked up to the internet. They can’t bring in a cell phone. For legal visits, he’s put in a cage. It’s a literal cage. Four walls of fencing, and there’s a camera,” Mangel shared. “So if the attorney doesn’t go and visit, the attorney has to schedule a legal call where the inmate is brought into this room by themselves, the guards outside, and they sit on a chair, that’s the only thing in the room, looking into a camera.”

However, there is a small chance Diddy could get to see his seven children. Diddy shares son Christian, 26, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, with ex Kim Porter, Justin, 30, with Misa Hylton, daughter Chance, 18, with Sarah Chapman and 22-month-old daughter Love with Dana Tran. Diddy also adopted Porter and Al B. Sure!’s son Quincy, 33, when he and Porter were together.

“Now there can be certain accommodations because he is not there for a disciplinary reason. It’s administrative. They can make exceptions to have visits, although it is rare that he’ll be able to,” Mangel explained. “At best, he’ll probably be allowed one or two visits per week for one hour, and it’s only one person per visit, so he can’t have three or four people going in and visiting him when he’s in the SHU.”

Mangel added that each person has to be “approved” to visit and they cannot have a felony background. Before scheduling a meeting, a form must be completed as well as a background check per person.

“Visits are extremely challenging, and I would be surprised,” he said. “It’s possible that he’s going to be getting visits, maybe until next week for family, even then it’s only one person at a time.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones