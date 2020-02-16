Starting over. Whitney Cummings has called off her engagement to her former fiancé, Miles Skinner, after more than one year.

The comedian, 37, recently opened up about the decision to end the engagement on her “Good For You” podcast. Cummings stressed to listeners that the breakup was amicable and drama-free.

“I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged,” she shared during the February 5 episode of “Good For You.” “Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn’t — I feel like nobody will believe me — I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me.”

She went on to explain that she had no desire to plan for the nuptials after her mother suffered a stroke.

“My mom is in bad shape health wise,” Cummings said. “The idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer.”

Skinner, 35, proposed to the 2 Broke Girls creator in September 2018 on her 36th birthday. Cummings previously told Us Weekly that she and Skinner had put their wedding plans on pause due to the high stress and cost of the event.

“Yeah. Yeah, you know, it’s stressful,” the comedian told Us exclusively in November 2019. “With everything that’s going on, it’s expensive. I don’t want to be that person who does the ‘sponsored’ wedding and like have to do that … I’m trying to find a way to do it. We’ll see.”

She added, “I grew up poor! Once you produced television and movies you know how much these venues cost. I know what flowers cost! So, when they’re telling me flowers are 60 grand, I’m like, ‘No they aren’t! And I’ve rented this venue before, that’s not what it costs!’”

The Whitney alum also shared at the time that she was focusing on work and in the middle of an intense stand-up schedule.

“Honestly, I’m trying to get through the day, I’m doing a standup tour, I’m writing a new thing and I just started a podcast, so it’s a lot of work,” she said. “I’ve run shows before and it kind of feels like running a show where you have to pay them.”

Skinner and Cummings first began dating after meeting online. Following Skinner’s 2018 proposal, Cummings showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram video.

“Today I got engaged. I handled it great!” she captioned the clip. “This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app.”