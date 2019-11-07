



Wedding bells are ringing? Whitney Cummings is engaged to Miles Skinner but her wedding isn’t coming together just yet.

The couple have been engaged for a little over a year but when it comes to planning their big day, Cummings, 37, has put a pin in it … for now.

“Yeah. Yeah, you know, it’s stressful,” the comedian told Us Weekly exclusively at Cocktails for a Cause benefiting Love Leo Rescue in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s expensive,” she continued. “I don’t want to be that person who does the ‘sponsored’ wedding and like have to do that … I’m trying to find a way to do it. We’ll see.”

Cummings is currently working on a new project and has an intense standup schedule, so planning her big day isn’t at the top of her to-do list.

“Honestly, I’m trying to get through the day, I’m doing a standup tour, I’m writing a new thing and I just started a podcast, so it’s a lot of work,” she said. “I’ve run shows before and it kind of feels like running a show where you have to pay them.”

The Washington D.C. native’s upbringing and background on movie and TV sets has made her hesitant to write all of the checks that come with paying for a wedding.

“I grew up poor! Once you produced television and movies you know how much these venues cost,” the Whitney star explained. “I know what flowers cost! So, when they’re telling me flowers are 60 grand, I’m like, ‘No they aren’t! And I’ve rented this venue before, that’s not what it costs!’”

Despite halting the payments and booking a venue, the producer went dress shopping in August and shared her adventures on Instagram.

“Wedding dress shopping is surprisingly hard and I rolled my ankle numerous times…but which one do you like?” she asked her fans on August 9. “And thank you @amsale for letting me be such a dumb ass in your beautiful salon.”

Cummings and Skinner, 35, got engaged on September 2, 2018. The actress shared the news in an Instagram video post where she showed off her ring.