



“Look, Jen’s America’s sweetheart, you know? I understand why she was trepidatious for a long time about it,” Cummings, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at Love Leo Rescue’s 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6. “It’s also a lot of pressure! You’ve got to engage with people and if you don’t engage with people they get mad at you, and the comments section has become kind of a minefield.”

The Whitney alum then advised for Aniston and other celebrities who join the social platform late in the game to “know that you can do an auto-block feature in the comments,” which is a feature she uses on her account as well. “Whatever you get the most hate around, you can put in keywords to auto-block comments,” she explained.

Cummings laughed, adding: “I put in the keywords ‘whore’ and ‘busted’ and ‘busted whore,’ and now I don’t have to see it anymore!”

The Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? star argued that Aniston, 50, is “probably fine” on the negative comments front. She joked that the “the meanest thing anyone’s ever said to” the Friends alum is calling her “pretty instead of beautiful,” and added that “it gets a little bit rougher” for her because she’s a comedian.

In closing, Cummings remarked on how Aniston will likely use her Instagram profile in the days to come. “She’s perfect, so she’ll do it perfectly and we’ll all have to get off,” she teased. “It’ll be over! We lost! Jen won Instagram.”

The Morning Show actress first joined Instagram on October 15. In Aniston’s first-ever post, she shared a photo from a recent reunion she had with her five Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Since taking the leap, Aniston earned a Guinness World Records title for the fastest time for an individual to hit 1 million followers — a moment that occurred in a little over 5 hours. She currently boasts over 18.6 million followers.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Murder Mystery star revealed her reasoning for joining Instagram after years of resistance.

“Why would I do this? People are already in my panty drawers all the time. And I want them out of my panty drawers,” she said in a Tuesday, November 5, interview. “But now I can decide which pair to show them.”

Aniston spoke with Vogue in 2017 about why she initially had no interest in being on social media, saying: “Honestly, when I look around and see people constantly on their phones, I feel like we’re missing so much. And it’s something we created.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan