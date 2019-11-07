



Her privacy was already compromised. Jennifer Aniston revealed the hilarious reason why she joined Instagram after years of hesitance.

“I thought, ‘Why would I do this? People are already in my panty drawers all the time,’” the Morning Show star, 50, told The U.K.’s The Guardian in an interview published on Tuesday, November 5. “And I want them out of my panty drawers. But now I can decide which pair to show them.”

However, Aniston noted that she is not yet hooked on the social media platform. “No! No, no, no,” she countered, while pointing out that she joined Instagram primarily to promote her new Apple TV+ series.

The Friends alum made her debut in October by posting a selfie with her costars from the sitcom: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she wrote at the time. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

Aniston broke a Guinness World Record for gaining 1 million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes.

Her estranged husband, Justin Theroux, raved over her decision to join Instagram. “She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it,” the actor, 48, told Extra in October. “I’m so proud of her — I thought it was so great.”

The Lady and the Tramp star added: “The world’s about to learn what a hilarious woman she is, if they don’t already. She’s gonna be good at this.”

Although the pair split in 2017 after two years of marriage, a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that they “have stayed friends and leaned on each other when necessary.”

According to the insider, Theroux is the one who makes an effort to remain connected. “Justin makes it a priority to stay in touch,” the source said.

As for whether the actress is looking for a new love, another insider noted she is “not dating and not really looking either.” However, never say never. “If she meets someone, she wouldn’t rule it out.”

A serious relationship is not on her wish list, though. “At this point in her life, she feels like she’s been there, done that,” the insider added.

Friendship comes first for the Dumplin’ star as of now. “She’s happy with her girlfriends,” the source told Us. “They laugh and cry together and can talk about anything. They have been by her side through the good and bad.”