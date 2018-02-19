A royal helping hand! Meet Amy Pickerill, the woman who is working as Meghan Markle’s royal aide ahead of her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace confirmed via a statement on Monday, February 19, that Pickerill will be working with Markle as part of her role in Harry’s office. “Amy Pickerill works as an Assistant Private Secretary in Prince Harry’s office,” the palace explained.

Markle and Harry are set to wed on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The wedding service will begin at 12 p.m., with a reception to follow at St. George’s Hall.

Check out five things to know about Pickerill before Markle and Harry’s big day:

1. Her Education

Pickerill attended the University of Nottingham in Nottingham, England, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated in 2007, and later returned to school at City, University of London to pursue a Postgraduate Diploma in broadcast journalism.

2. Her Experience

The experienced aide started her career as a press sectary for the HM Treasury in London. She then worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland for multiple years. Pickerill later moved to America to work at Ogilvy Public Relations in Manhattan, New York, for eight months, before returning to London to once again work in the Royal Bank of Scotland’s press office, according to her LinkedIn.

3. Her History With the Royal Family

Pickerill started working for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in September 2016 as their senior communications officer.

4. She Travels with Markle and Harry

Pickerill was spotted traveling with Harry and Meghan on their February 13 trip to Edinburgh, Scotland. She was seen holding gifts that fans handed to Markle outside Edinburgh Castle.

5. Her Royal Duties

In addition to assisting Markle and Harry on their royal engagements, Pickerill helps the bride-to-be with her schedule, organization and briefings, according to DailyMail.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!