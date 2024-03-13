Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn is listed as one of the trust beneficiaries in the late Friends star’s will.

Perry died in October 2023 at age 54 from “acute effects of ketamine,” a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed in December of that same year.

Five months after his death, Perry’s last will and testament — which was written in 2009 — was released. Us Weekly obtained a copy of the documents in March 2024 after they were filed in probate court.

“All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate,” the documents read. (He left $1 million in the Alvy Singer Living Trust.)

There were multiple trust beneficiaries listed in the paperwork, including his mom, Suzanne Morrison, and his dad, John Perry. The actor’s half-siblings — Emily Morrison, Madeline Morrison, William Morrison, Caitlin Morrison and Maria Perry-Bowick — along with Dunn were also named.

In Perry’s 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing, he wrote at length about the love he had for family. Perry also spoke candidly about his relationship with Dunn — and what went wrong.

Scroll for an inside look at Perry and Dunn’s past relationship:

Who Is Rachel Dunn?

Dunn, who was 14 years Perry’s junior, met Perry after she moved to the United States to study fashion. Not much is known about her current career as she has kept a low-key life since their split.

How Long Were Matthew Perry and Rachel Dunn Together?

Perry was in a relationship from 2003 to 2005. Perry, who struggled with addiction throughout the majority of his life, credited Dunn with keeping him stable when they dated.

“With Rachel in my life, I know that I can be very committed and not some selfish guy who just wants to hang out with friends,” Perry told the Evening Standard in 2004. “I want to spend time with my girlfriend and explore what it means to have a much closer relationship than I’ve previously had time for.”

Why Did Matthew Perry and Rachel Dunn Break Up?

In his memoir, Perry referred to Dunn as “the ex-girlfriend of his dream[s],” when discussing their relationship. People previously reported that their split was void of any drama and things fizzled out as Perry’s Friends tenure came to an end.

It seemed things between them continued to be on good terms after the breakup, especially since Dunn was included in his will written in 2009.