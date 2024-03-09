Travis Kelce hopefully has a friendship bracelet for Harry Clark, who has been in the NFL star’s inner circle for years.

Harry tipped fans off about Travis’ trip to Singapore to attend girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert during her six-day residency. Clark shared a video of the Singapore skyline to his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7, before the pair attended the concert.

Travis didn’t just meet up with Harry in Asia, the friends traveled in style together. Harry shared several Instagram videos aboard a private jet along with Travis’ comanager André A Eanes, President, Cofounder and Chief Business Officer of AA Management Group. Harry then posted a photo of the duo shopping during a stop at the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort in Singapore. He later shared a video showing off the incredible view of Singapore from their sky-high suite atop one of the iconic hotel towers. The friends celebrated their international trip by blasting music as he showed a number of Don Julio 1942 tequila shots being poured.

Keep reading to learn five things about Kelce’s close pal Clark.

Harry Grew Up in Ohio

It’s unclear how Harry and Travis met, but it appears they are longtime friends after meeting in their hometown of Cleveland.

Harry Knows Taylor Swift

Harry has seemingly found himself in the “Karma” singer’s good graces. On February 13, he posed with the singer after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. In a photo posted to Harry’s Instagram, Taylor smiled with a glass of Champagne while she causally leaned on his shoulder.

Harry has obviously become a Swiftie, as well. “Go, Tay Tay,” he captioned a video via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 7, while attending one of her shows in Singapore.

Harry Is a Sneakerhead

It’s no secret Travis and his inner circle all have great style — and Harry is no exception. He frequently shows off his insane shoes on social media and even has a highlight reel on his Instagram called “rare air,” where he documents unique and special Nike shoes.

Harry Is Close With the Kelce Family

Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also follows Harry on Instagram. Jason Kelce previously followed him, as well, per multiple outlets, but the retired NFL star has narrowed his following to just eight people on Instagram.

Harry Is Well-Traveled

From New York City to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, Harry loves travel and adventure. He frequently hits the hottest spots and clubs and jets around the country supporting Travis during football season.