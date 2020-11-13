Ready to change the game! For the first time, Whoopi Goldberg has aligned herself with an innovative wellness company over its push to promote good health.

The One, Nutrition Just for You is a newly launched brand that is dedicated to providing access to good health. They do this by using high-quality ingredients like SpiceFruit, a West African plant and superfood that boasts health benefits such as fostering balanced blood sugar.

CEO Naomi Whittel created the brand to specifically target health issues plaguing the Black community, including obesity and diabetes. Through Goldberg’s partnership, the longtime View cohost, 65, aims to help boost its commitment.

“When COVID-19 struck, we all became acutely aware of our immune health,” she said in a press release on Friday, November 13. “The Black community has been hit especially hard because of all of our preexisting conditions. Now is the time for us to take our health into our own hands.”

Goldberg continued, “The One, Nutrition Just for You is just that — just for us. While everyone can use it and benefit from it, The One, Nutrition Just for You was created with Black folks in mind for the issues that seem to be hindering us most.”

While celebrating her birthday on Friday’s episode of The View, Goldberg included The One’s GloSlim SpiceFruit as one of her favorite items to gift in 2020. The product, which retails at $24.99, “helps support a healthy metabolism, blood sugar balance, heart health and metabolic wellness,” according to the brand’s website.

Whittel, for her part, shared how “excited” she is to be working alongside Goldberg on the venture.

“The One’s naturally-derived products are developed based on proven scientific research and developed by a global team of MDs, PhDs and nutritionists,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday. “And at the heart of The One is the proprietary West African Pro-Metabolism SpiceFruit and our feature product GloSlim SpiceFruit™ that has been clinically shown to help you get healthy, boost your metabolism, and help support blood sugar levels already within the normal range.”