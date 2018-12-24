16 Ways to Make Focusing on Wellness Easier in the New Year

After the holidays, getting back into the swing of fitness is difficult — especially when the gym is packed and the grocery aisles are overcrowded.

But making health a priority is easier than you’d think thanks to so many great at-home workout plans, meal kit services and nutrition guides to choose from. There’s truly something out there to fit everyone’s needs and we found them all!

Here are 16 ways to make your quest for wellness that much easier in the new year.

FabFitFun

Just like Us, we know you carve out plenty of shopping time. But everyone loves getting extra special goodies delivered right to your door. FabFitFun is a subscription box service to have the latest in wellness, beauty and fashion shipped to your home. Sign up and get full-sized premium products four times a year for just $50 each season or $180 annually.

See It: Grab a FabFitFun box for $50 each season or $180 annually.

2. 23andMe

23andMe Ancestry kits can give information about your family and your descendants, but it can also give insight into overall health and wellness. Through detailed reports generated from a simple DNA swab kit, you can discover more about your family based on your genetic makeup.

See It: Grab a 23andMe Ancestry service for $99 or the Health and Ancestry service for $199.

3. Gobble

There are plenty of meal kits out there to choose from but Gobble makes it easy to whip up tasty meals at home in just 15 minutes. Gobble chefs do all the prepping so all you need to do is cook the single-pan recipe and then enjoy. Just pick your meals from a variety of options and diets and you’ll receive a Gobble box with 15-minute dinner kits ready to serve up.

See It: Grab six Gobble meal kits for $36 for a limited time.

4. Love With Food

Snacking is a guilty pleasure we’ll never give up, but it doesn’t have to be filled with such guilt. Love With Food is a subscription box for healthy snacks delivered to your door every month. With all-natural, organic or gluten-free options, Love With Food is curated selections made with real ingredients. Snack on!

See It: Grab a Love With Food snack subscription box starting at $8 per box.

5. Noom

It’s hard to stay focused on goals without a personal trainer or professional coach. But you don’t have to feel like you’re going at it on your own with Noom, a wellness program with dedicated health coaches and a support community. By promoting better overall life habits, Noom created personalized programs to make healthy living easier.

See It: Grab a Noom monthly auto-recurring plan for $59.

6. BURST

BURST is all about making oral hygiene easy with top-quality products and replacements delivered to your doorstep. The BURST sonic toothbrush is designed to make teeth whiter and brighter in a just a few days. Plus, the charcoal-infused bristles help get rid of plaque without hurting gums. You can also receive a replacement head for the toothbrush every three months or sooner if you choose.

See It: Grab the BURST Sonic Toothbrush for $70 with free shipping.

7. Motiv Ring

Wearable fitness is the easiest way to track wellness in real-time, but not everyone is into wearing a bulky watch. Enter Motiv Ring, a 24/7 smart ring that delivers tons of features in a compact size you’ll actually want to wear all day. Providing a complete overview of your health, you can discover ways to improve heart health, track your sleep cycles and monitor your activity just by wearing a ring. Oh, it’s waterproof too in case you forget while washing your hands.

See It: Grab the Motiv Ring available in several sizes starting at $199 with free priority shipping.

8. Aha

Age really is just a number with the Lumity Anti Aging Supplement, a blend of nutrients meant to enhance health and beauty. A powerful blend of amino acids, minerals, vitamins and omegas will make you feel your best.

See It: Grab the Lumity Anti Aging Supplement with 25 percent off using code “MYTURN25” for $97 at Aha Life.

9. Personal Labs

Visiting the doctor can be a time-consuming commitment from making appointments to the delays in the waiting room. Personal Labs can help order the lab tests and blood work you need with just a click of a button. With monthly or yearly memberships, just select the test you need and after a lab visit, your results will be available online.

See It: Grab a Personal Labs membership for $15 a month or $150 a year.

10. TRX

TRX is the suspension training system that gives results for everyone through 7 simple movements that can be adjusted for all levels of fitness. The TRX program helps burn fat, build strength and improve heart health.

See It: Grab a TRX suspension kit starting at $190.

11. Personal Trainer Food

Everyone knows to provide your body with the proper fuel it needs is key to achieving overall wellness. Personal Trainer Food helps to replace all the wrong foods we’re surrounded by with the right foods. Simply order a plan that fits your lifestyle and goals and the meals will be shipped to your door. Along with a guide, Personal Trainer Food comes with healthy eating instructions for your plan, easy daily exercises and additional information to help maximize results.

See It: Grab the Personal Trainer Food meal plan starting at $12 a day with 30 percent off and free shipping using promo code “healthy30” for a limited time.

12. Trifecta

Trifecta is a science-backed organic meal plan system designed to help lose weight and build muscle but also to help promote clean eating through wholesome foods. With plenty of new meal additions and exclusive recipes from chef Mario Limaduran, it will be easy to hit your macronutrient goals while never getting tired of the food selection.

See It: Grab a Trifecta meal plan with 30 percent off plus 1-pound of free chicken for life and 30 days of premium app access using code “FREECHICKEN” starting at $76.

13. BeachBody

After the holidays, sometimes we just need a jumpstart to get back on track. BeachBody has a 3-day refresh plan to get Us back in the cycle of healthy eating once again. This plan is designed for a 72-hour period to help get back into the groove of eating well with specially formulated shakes. The healthier alternative to juice diets and liquid fasts, this plan will help cleanse the body and can even help conquer cravings during the transition.

See It: Grab the BeachBody 3-day refresh plan for $70.

14. Spire Stone: Stress Management and Activity Tracker

With all of this working out, we obviously need a way to track it all. But for those not into wearing watches or other visible trackers, the Spire Stone is just the ticket. The tiny tracker is attached to a clip which you can hide in the waist of pants for added privacy. But it’s not only an activity tracker. This little device monitors stress levels by measuring breathing levels. With a simple notification, you’ll know when it’s time to take a step back and calm down.

See It: Grab the Spire Stone: Stress Management and Activity Tracker for $80 on Amazon.

15. Vitamix

Vitamix is the smart blender perfect for convenience at home or on the go. With several state-of-the-art designs to choose from, there’s something for every need.

See It: Grab the Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders with $100 off with free shipping starting at $400 through Jan. 6.

16. CrateJoy Fitness Boxes

CrateJoy has countless boxes to fit every need, but the CrateJoy Fitness Boxes come with everything we need from workout clothes and gym gear to supplements and vitamins.

See It: Grab the CrateJoy Fitness Box starting at $5 a box.

