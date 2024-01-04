Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t appreciate being involved in conspiracy theories.

Goldberg, 68, railed against “harmful” internet rumors during the Thursday, January 4, episode of The View while discussing recently unsealed court documents which revealed a list of celebrities who visited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s island or had ties to him.

“Let me bring that up, the conspiracy theory folks,” Goldberg began. “I have to explain because there was a fake list and I’m on it. … They said I was on the island and I’m like, ‘I don’t go anywhere.’”

The EGOT winner then shut down an array of rumors she’s seen about herself online.

“I’ve never been kicked out of Gordan Ramsay’s restaurant. I’ve never been kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show,” she said.

Goldberg also warned that while websites “get away with posting all kinds of garbage” by classifying it as satire, those jokes can have consequences.

“I’m saying this now as we’re talking about this: people who post these things should be very careful, because once someone is cleared of your insanity, they’re going to call their lawyer on you,” she said. “And you know I don’t go anywhere! Unless I tell you I went somewhere. OK? Are we good?”

While Goldberg didn’t appear in the first of multiple batches of Epstein-related documents released in federal court in New York on Wednesday, January 3, several other public figures were named.

The documents were initially filed in 2015 as part of a lawsuit against Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on five charges related to her participation in Epstein’s sex crimes.

Included in the docs was a deposition from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Maxell, 62, aided in the abuse. In her deposition, Giuffre, now 40, claimed she was instructed to have sexual contact with Prince Andrew and New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, among others. The deposition did not specify whether the sexual contact ever took place.

Elsewhere in the documents, a 2016 deposition given by Johanna Sjoberg, whom Maxwell allegedly recruited to work for Epstein, claimed that Epstein once told Sjoberg, now 42, that former president Bill Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”

Donald Trump, Michael Jackson and David Copperfield were also named in the now-unsealed documents.

Epstein died by suicide at age 66 in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a New York City correctional center. He had previously been convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in 2008.