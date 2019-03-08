No-show. Whoopi Goldberg did not attend Love Rocks NYC despite the fact that she was scheduled to cohost the event with Martin Short, a source tells Us Weekly.

The View cohost’s absence was not mentioned or explained at the Thursday, March 7, sold-out soiree, according to the insider. Though Goldberg, 63, was not present, programs still read: “Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Martin Short.”

The third-annual concert benefit, held at Beacon Theatre in New York City, was in support of God’s Love We Deliver. Featured performers included Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Robert Plant, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Grace Potter and Buddy Guy.

The EGOT winner was last seen on the ABC morning show on February 6. Cohost Joy Behar later revealed that Goldberg was sick. “She’s actually recovering from pneumonia. That’s what she had,” the 76-year-old explained during the February 20 episode of The View. “It’s a serious thing.”

Behar noted the Ghost star was “not really even well enough to host this show” at the time amid rumors that she was secretly gearing up to helm the 91st annual Academy Awards, adding: “She’s getting there. She’s on the mend, so we miss you, Whoopi.”

The talk show’s official Twitter account announced on Thursday that Goldberg would make a statement about her health during the Friday, March 8, telecast. “We’ve been sending our well wishes every day from the Hot Topics table and tomorrow morning we will hear from @WhoopiGoldberg herself on how she’s doing as she recovers from pneumonia,” the tweet read.

A source told Us earlier this week that the comedian’s return date to The View was unclear, pointing out that staff members had not been filled in on when she would make her comeback.

Goldberg cohosts alongside Behar, Meghan McCain, Ana Navarro, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin. She joined the show in season 11, which aired in 2007.

