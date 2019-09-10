



Rumor has it Adele could be the reason behind Ashton Kutcher’s new facial hair! The actor showed off his new “lip jewelry” during his appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 9, and pointed fingers at who inspired it.

“This is for real life,” the Jobs star, 41, told Fallon, 44, of his mustache. “I never intended to have this, I don’t think I look good with it, but I’m keeping it.”

Kutcher went on to share that his wife, Mila Kunis, “has a friend who’s this very famous English singer, let’s just say,” to which the talk show host quickly guessed Adele. While the Iowa native didn’t confirm, he gave the look of “yes” to Fallon.

On the day of the “Hello” songstress’ 31st birthday, the Friends With Benefits actress, 36, told Kutcher that the theme of the bash was 1970s New Years, leaving him scrambling to figure out what to dress as.

“We were both on That ‘70s Show. I think we got this,” Kutcher said with a nod to the sitcom he and Kunis starred on together. “I’m looking in the mirror and I’ve got a beard going and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m going ’70s ‘stache. It’s gotta happen.’”

And while Kutcher was committed to the part, when the couple arrived at the celebration, it turned out the theme was not what he had expected. Luckily, it didn’t affect Kunis, who was in a timeless jumpsuit.

“The theme for the party is 1930s New Year’s and I look like Burt Reynolds from f–king Boogie Nights,” he recalled. “It was really awkward, so now it’s a spite ‘stache and I’m keeping it. This is payback … [but] now [Mila] likes it, so I can’t get rid of it.”

Kutcher and Kunis tied the knot in 2015 and share daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2. Adele, for her part, split from husband Simon Konecki in April. The former couple share 6-year-old son Angelo.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!