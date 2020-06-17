Why Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Made Their Relationship Public

John B. and Sarah forever! Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have no regrets about making their relationship Instagram official.

The costars opened up about their decision to put their romance on full display during an Instagram Live with fans on Tuesday, June 16, just days after confirming that they’re more than friends. Stokes, 27, admitted that he sought advice from his mom before making the big reveal.

“I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna post it,'” the actor began. “She was like, ‘Really? You understand what happens when you do that?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. I do, Mom. Sure do.’ Then I texted Maddie and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And she said, ‘I don’t care.'”

Cline, 22, quickly chimed in with her take on the conversations. “OK, but clarification. I thought he meant posting it at some point in the future,” she teased. “He didn’t clarify what time. … So I didn’t know, and all of a sudden … [I] get texts and he says, ‘Oopsie.’ And there it was. Modern romance.”

On Sunday, June 14, the Maryland native confirmed his relationship with Cline by sharing a set of sweet photos of the pair on the beach. “Cats outta the bag,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji. The pictures showed the couple enjoying a picnic together while watching the sunset. Cline reposted the same photos on her Instagram Stories and teased her new man in the comments of his post. “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” she joked.

Before sharing their romance on social media, the South Carolina native and her costar, who play a couple on Outer Banks, sparked dating rumors shortly after the teen drama premiered on Netflix. In April, costar Rudy Pankow revealed to Us Weekly that a handful of the Outer Banks actors were self-isolating together in California during the coronavirus pandemic. Cline later gushed about her quarantine company during an interview with Elle Canada.

“It’s been a riot: we’ve been movie marathoning and binge-watching Jersey Shore and New Girl, we built a fort in my living room early on … we’ve been playing many games,” she explained in April. “At the very beginning, when stay-at-home orders were first issued, we all decided ‘Why not just quarantine together?’ We have each other’s company instead of just staying home completely isolated. We gave each other the time [away] as far as the initial incubation period is concerned, so we’re all safe and healthy.”