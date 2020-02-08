A bold declaration! Daymond John is confident that Kim Kardashian will become president someday.

The Shark Tank investor, 50, laid out an argument that detailed why the Skims designer, 39, could make it into the oval office. He cited her “influence” and how she “negotiated” it as the primary reason “she’s going to be president” in the distant future.

“She built an influence with people over the course of many, many years. She negotiated and had big deals,” the Fubu founder told Us Weekly exclusively last month, while promoting his new book, Powershift. “She’s even negotiated for a woman to get released out of jail, where she’s starting now to go and take up some type of legal training and education.”

John noted that “everybody loves somebody they’re familiar with,” and added: “By this time in eight, 10 years, she’s probably going to be able to reach half a billion people with her cell phone. She already has a mixed marriage, she has the LGBT [representation] in her family, she has female empowerment. It’s going to be pretty hard to beat her.”

Kardashian’s influence has allowed her to be successful in many fields of work, including entertainment and business. As of late, she has expressed an interest in politics and the criminal justice system, which has led her to pursue a career in law.

Speaking to The New York Times in March 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she had no interest in running for office. “No, I don’t think so,” she said at the time. “It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don’t think that’s for me.”

Though John believes the KKW Beauty mogul’s “influence” could place her in the White House someday, he said her sister Kylie Jenner is the “most innovative” of the bunch. “She has the backing of the sisters who all are more mature and have more of an education. But she has, still, the youth and she has the reach,” he said of the 22-year-old billionaire. “I think that because she’s already had a really good experience with this stuff, she also is very, very true to her brand.”

John, for his part, has been able to use his experience as a businessman and television personality to explore other areas of work, including becoming an author. This March, he’s set to release a new book, titled Powershift.

“I do a lot of motivational speaking, but I just know that there’s a lot of people that need the knowledge and they’ve been led down the wrong path — acting like entrepreneurship is easy and glamorous and all that other stuff,” he told Us. “So that’s what I put in any of my newest materials.”

John’s Powershift hits shelves on Tuesday, March 10.

