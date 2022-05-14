Honesty is the best policy. Elizabeth Olsen was very truthful when asked about her former Marvel costar Chris Evans.

“We were [close friends],” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star, 33, said during Vanity Fair‘s lie detector interview. “We lived very close to each other, and during that time we’d hang out a lot. I still like him but I don’t, like, hang out with him anymore.”

When questioned if she meant that she didn’t enjoy spending time with the Captain America: The First Avenger star, 40, Olsen clarified that she had no problems with him.

“It’s not that I don’t like hanging out with him anymore,” the Scarlet Witch actress said. “I was doing it in the more LA way. I don’t, like, still hang out with him. I was doing it more as a Valley kid.”

Olsen and Evans first shared the big screen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Marvel movie where the California native was introduced as Wanda Maximoff (the future Scarlet Witch). They went on to star in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Since wrapping his arc as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the 2019 flick, Evans has been spending a lot of time at home in his native Boston while Olsen is based out of Los Angeles.

She’d “never” say they were besties. “But we were friends. I mean, we’re friends! I don’t know why I’m acting like he’s dead,” she said with a laugh. “We’re friends but, like, we just don’t hang out anymore.”

The Ingrid Goes West star had nothing but nice things to say about the Lightyear actor. “He has a great laugh, so it makes you feel better about yourself when you tell a joke,” she explained.

When Vanity Fair asked if they stopped hanging out because of Evans’ tap dancing skills, Olsen assured the outlet that she loved his fancy footwork. “No, that’s one of the things I like about him,” she said.

She continued, “Oh, I’ve seen him tap dance. He taps a lot on set.”

At the 2015 premiere of Age of Ultron, Olsen outed Evans’ dance training while on the red carpet. “Aw, she’s out there saying that to everybody!” he told Marvel. “Alright, yes, I did grow up tap dancing. I can’t say I’m a tap dancer, but that’s what Lizzie is putting out there. Alright, I’ll take it. Why not? It makes me look cool, right?”

Elsewhere in the lie detector segment, the I Saw the Light actress revealed she is not on the Avengers text chain after deleting an app and she’s never met John Krasinski — despite his cameo in her latest Marvel movie. The lie detector also reveals that she wasn’t the biggest fan of Danielle Haim‘s Licorice Pizza performance, despite insisting she enjoyed the 2021 flick.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.

