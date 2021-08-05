A dramatic standoff. After Lisa Rinna claimed that a “screaming” match between Erika Jayne and producers for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was cut from the Wednesday, August 4, episode, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that a fight happened.

According to the insider, the trouble began when the Pretty Mess author, 50, told Crystal Kung Minkoff that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, had been calling her repeatedly. The first time Erika talked about the phone calls, though, she wasn’t on camera.

“It was a private conversation, but the women were still mic’d up,” the source explained. “So, when the girls got back to the car, the producers told Erika they heard her on audio and that she had to repeat what she just said.”

The “Xxpen$ive” singer did that, speaking to both Crystal, 38, and Garcelle Beauvais — on camera — about how the 82-year-old former lawyer has tried to get in touch with her.

“I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika,'” she said in the episode. “You know, it’s just horrible. ‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it.”

The problem arose about 20 minutes later, when Garcelle, 54, asked Erika about her claims one more time.

“When the women returned from their shopping spree, Garcelle brought it up again, so Erika lost it,” the source told Us. “[She asked,] ‘Why are we talking about this three different times? Why are you pressuring me to have this conversation about Tom calling me?’ She called producers out on camera, saying they put Garcelle up to this.”

Much of the current season has dealt with the aftermath of Erika’s November 2020 split from Tom and the subsequent wave of legal drama that followed. A source told Us last month that the “Run Along” songstress has been watching to see how things were edited.

“She’s watching the episodes back and reliving the moments and just getting emotional,” the insider explained. “It’s just been an emotional roller coaster for sure. Every day brings something new.”

She doesn’t know, however, if Tom and his lawyers are also watching. “She hasn’t heard about how Tom feels about the divorce playing out on the Housewives,” the source said. “The communication is through their lawyers.”

With reporting from Diana Cooper