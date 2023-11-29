Jamie Lynn Spears lived up to the name of the U.K.’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here reality series by literally getting out following the Tuesday, November 28, episode.

On Wednesday, November 19, the show confirmed her departure on the official X account (formerly known as Twitter).

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds,” the statement read. “She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities. #ImACeleb.”

No details were provided about the medical reason for her leaving the show.

Spears, 32, was one of 10 celebrity contestants attempting to survive living in the Australian outback. During Tuesday’s episode, she expressed her desire to go home.

After eating chocolate during the show, she said while crying, “I am so miserable. It’s like that little square chocolate pissed me off.”

Then the Sweet Magnolias star went to a phone booth, apparently attempting to call her family. Unable to make the connection, she said in anger, “I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it here,” as she constantly banged the phone. “This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives,” Spears continued. “Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I’ve got to leave, I think I’ve got to leave.”

This is Spears’ third reality series this year following two episodes of Dancing With the Stars, and three appearances on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Special Forces was filmed in the country of Jordan, and the military training also proved too difficult for Spears.

In her third episode, which aired on January 11, she told fellow contestant Mel B that she couldn’t make it through another day of filming.

“I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them,” Spears confessed. “So this is a very big leap for me.”

When asked later why she was quitting, Spears said, “It probably goes back to a lot of things. Not only do I just love them and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this, even just for myself, it makes me feel like a crap mom, you know? They didn’t ask for their mom to be gone.”

Spears has two daughters. She shares Maddie, 15, with Casey Aldridge and Ivey, 5, with Jamie Watson, who she married in 2014.

Jamie Lynn is nine years younger than her famed sister, Britney Spears. During a previous episode of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, Jamie Lynn said that Britney, 41, was concerned about her before she left for the show, which began production earlier this month.

“I could imagine she’d be worried about me out here,” Jamie Lynn said. “I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, I don’t know if I can say, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’”