Money moves! Kanye West spent a pretty penny to make wife Kim Kardashian feel loved and appreciated on Mother’s Day.

Kardashian, 37, raved about the rapper, 41, during her Tuesday, October 2, appearance on the debut episode of Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast. “He’s, like, the cutest. A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothing and they typically — I don’t want to say who the brand is — but they typically knock off Yeezy,” the reality star explained. “I said, ‘Let me ask Kanye how he feels about it’ and he says, ‘No, babe. I really don’t want you to do that.’ Understandable, but that’s a lot of money.”

Although the Grammy winner didn’t grant his approval, he let Kardashian know how much her loyalty meant to him. “Mother’s Day was, like, the next week. Mother’s Day comes and he happened to be recording out of town and I get my flowers and then I get an envelope delivered to the door,” she recalled. “I opened the envelope and it was a million dollar check with a note saying, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.’”

The KKW Beauty founder added that she had “no shame” about keeping the generous gift: “I did feel bad, but two days later, I was, like, ‘Cashed!’”

Even more, West gave the E! personality “a full, thick contract to be an owner of Yeezy, to have my percentage.”

Kardashian has continued to stand by her man during difficult times. After West made headlines for reemphasizing his support for Donald Trump on his Saturday, September 29, Saturday Night Live appearance, the makeup maven has supported him. A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that Kardashian “accepts” that West “knows what he’s doing and what’s good for his career.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a sweet pic with her hubby on Tuesday, October 2, alongside the caption, “We Got Love.”

