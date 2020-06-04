Why Duchess Kate Took Legal Action After ‘False’ Report About Her Workload

Rewriting the narrative. Duchess Kate wasn’t happy with a report that claimed she felt “trapped” in her own life, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the 38-year-old duchess had enough and is furious at the idea of attracting bad press. The source also notes, however, that there may some truth to the article in Tatler magazine, “especially the part” about Kate’s “huge workload” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal departure.

Kensington Palace released a rare statement last month shutting down the British magazine’s July/August 2020 cover story on the Duchess of Cambridge.

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement to Us on May 27.

Tatler, however, insisted that the royals were aware of the plans to publish the story.

“Tatler’s editor in chief, Richard Dennen, stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources,” the publication’s spokesperson told Us. “Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

Days later, Tatler dismissed the legal claims from Kate and Prince William: “We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit.”

In the aforementioned cover story on Kate, Tatler refers to her as a “kingmaker” and “one of the most influential women in the world.” The piece also, however, claims she “feels exhausted and trapped” as she cares for sons Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5, and maintains her royal duties.

