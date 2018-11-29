Independent woman! Kristin Cavallari revealed that she keeps her finances separate from her husband of five years, Jay Cutler — and she thinks other married women should do the same.

“I have my own bank account … I just think it’s important for the woman to have a little independence,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the opening of her Uncommon James store at The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 27.

The Very Cavallari star, 31, has her reasons. “If I want to buy Jay a present for example, I don’t want him to see it on a credit card statement, you know? And if I want to buy a pair of shoes, I’m sure as hell not gonna ask [him],” she said of Cutler, 35. “I’m gonna use my own d–m money. The woman should have [her] own stash. You should never rely on a guy for any of that kind of stuff cause then it’s like … it’s a control thing too.”

It’s not the first time The Hills alum has spoken about the importance of maintaining her financial independence. On an August episode of her hit E! series, the entrepreneur made a similar argument while contemplating whether to buy her own Nashville pad with her own funds.

“You have your money, but then all of my money is our money,” the former NFL player argued at the time. “That’s how it should be though,” Cavallari replied. “The girl should have her own stash. No girl should ever have to stay in a relationship because the guy is supporting her … I’m with you because I love you, not because I need you.”

The jewelry designer admitted to Us on Tuesday that prioritizing the couple’s relationship hasn’t been easy between running her growing brand and parenting their three children Camden, 6, Jaxson, 4, and Saylor, 2.

“It’s hard to balance it all right now. I feel like I’m in a good place with balancing work and kids at least,” she revealed to Us. “I think I could probably put a little more attention on Jay and probably myself as well. But, you know, it’s difficult sometimes.”

Luckily, a little R&R is on the horizon for the twosome, who wed in June 2013, with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on the horizon. “We’re taking the kids to Cabo the day after Christmas and that’s sort of our gift to each other, you know? It’s more just about spending time with the family and getting to hang out … We’re really looking forward to going to Cabo to just relax and to put the phones away and not be on email and just be present with the kids.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

