Prince Harry’s passion project allegedly resulted in feelings of “jealousy” from his older brother, Prince William.

In the ABC News special Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games, now streaming on Hulu, British journalist Robert Jobson claims William, 41, was caught off guard by the success of the event, which Harry, 39, launched in 2014.

“I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” Jobson said in the documentary. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”

The Invictus Games, an international multisport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, was founded by Harry during his time as patron of the Royal Foundation.

“It’s been very successful since its outset,” Jobson explained. “It doesn’t come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and he’s been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive.”

Though Harry and wife Meghan Markle left the Royal Foundation in 2019, the couple has remained dedicated to the Invictus Games — but his previous royal duties have taken a backseat.

“Harry is no longer a working royal,” royal commentator Victoria Murphy explained in the special. “Invictus no longer sits under the umbrella of organizations that the royal family officially are part of and therefore, they haven’t mentioned it at all since Harry stepped back as a working royal.”

Of course, news of tension between Harry and William is nothing new.

Earlier this month, the brothers didn’t even see each other when Harry traveled to the U.K. to visit father King Charles III after he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“I thought it was really interesting not just that William didn’t want to see Harry when he came over to the U.K. but he was happy for people to know that he had no plans to see him,” Murphy noted in the special. “I think that says a lot about how significant those hostilities still are.”

On that note, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Harry was “focused on catching up and spending quality time together” with his father on the trip.

The source added, “Charles was extremely touched by Harry’s gesture.”

As for the future of the Invictus Games, they will celebrate their 10th anniversary in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in 2025.

In fact, Harry has already begun preparations himself, as he and Michael Bublé tried out wheelchair curling at the Invictus Games One Year to Go Winter Training Camp on February 16, held at Vancouver’s Hillcrest Community Centre.

Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games is available to stream now on Hulu.