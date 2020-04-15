Off the market! Will Forte is engaged to girlfriend Olivia Modling.

Forte’s father, Reb Forte, confirmed the happy news while appearing on ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on April 8.

“My full name is Orville Willis Forte III,” Reb told host Jimmy Kimmel. He then introduced his son, saying, “He’s Orville Willis Forte IV.”

While pointing to the Last Man on Earth star, 49, Reb revealed that his son is going to get married.

“He’s currently engaged and says if he has a boy [in the future], they’ve both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V,” Reb continued. “Not a decision, but a possibility.”

The comedian added, “We’re thinking about it.”

In December, the California native’s Last Man on Earth costar Mary Steenburgen shared a photo of the couple with a sweet message about their love for one another.

“When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate❤️,” the Book Club actress, 67, wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Will and Modling wearing matching ugly Christmas sweaters.

The couple first met in 2018 at a party and became serious in early 2019, moving in together shortly afterwards, according to reports. Less than a year after they were first linked, the duo were engaged.

The 101 Things to Definitely Not Do If You Want to Get a Chick author was previously linked to Jaimie Alexander in 2016.

The pair dated for a couple of months after meeting at a New York City premiere and were “just having fun,” a source told Us exclusively in July 2016. “They really like each other.”

In 2015, Will dated January Jones for five months before calling it quits. They were together from April to September after meeting on the set of Will’s Fox comedy.