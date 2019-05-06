Baby Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II already have something in common! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby is the child of a second-born royal son — just like his great-grandmother.

Back in 1926, the Duke and Duchess of York — who would later become King George VI and Queen Elizabeth — welcomed their firstborn child. After Edward VIII, who had no children, abdicated the throne, George VI became king, paving the way for his daughter, who was third in line at the time of birth, to eventually become the monarch.

Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, welcomed their first child together on Monday, May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn doesn’t have a name yet, but he is officially seventh in line to the British throne, following his grandpa Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and his father, Harry.

The birth of baby Sussex bumps Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, into eighth place.

The palace confirmed Harry and Meghan are officially parents in a statement shared on Instagram.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth,” the statement read. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Shortly after Meghan gave birth, Harry addressed the media and gushed about his new role as a father.

“This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” Harry said. “But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!