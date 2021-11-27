Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

“It’s like so many of these things — it’s a sort of lose-lose situation,” the British journalist exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.”

William, 39, confirmed in October that his environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize, will hold its second annual awards ceremony in the United States in 2022. This will mark the first time that he and Kate, 39, have traveled to the country since 2014.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, moved to California in March 2020 after exiting their roles as senior members of the royal family. That same month, the couple were spotted at their final public appearance with William and Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made headlines at the time for their seemingly frosty treatment of Meghan and Harry at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The foursome have not publicly reunited since then. Harry, for his part, returned to the U.K. in April for Prince Philip’s funeral and was spotted chatting with William and Kate after the service. (Meghan was not able to attend because she was heavily pregnant with daughter Lilibet, now 5 months.) Harry then made a brief solo visit home in July to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, alongside his older brother.

Royal expert Stewart Pearce exclusively told Us in August that William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were trying to work through their tension. “I know that the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime,” the author revealed.

Despite their progress, there is still “distance” between the brothers, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight in September.

“[There are] still feelings of anger [about] the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives,” he added, noting that William “has not been able to come to terms with [it] yet.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi