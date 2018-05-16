A royal conflict? Prince William has quite the busy schedule, but he’s exclusively reserving Saturday, May 19, to celebrate brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The royal, 35, also serves as president of England’s Football Association, which will be hosting its FA Cup Final on Saturday. Although William typically attends the sporting event and awards the winning team with a trophy, he will not be present at Saturday’s game, which is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. U.K. time — right when his brother and the Suits actress will be exchanging vows.

“The Duke’s responsibilities as best man mean that he will not be able to attend the FA Cup Final,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told BBC on Wednesday, May 16, clearing up speculation that William would leave the nuptials early to watch the match.

Earlier this year, the Duke of Cambridge teased that he may be able to attend both events. “I’m still working it out,” he told British sports broadcaster Rio Ferdinand in January. “I’ll see what I can do.”

Prince Harry, 33, who served as best man in 2011 when Prince William married Duchess Kate, asked his brother to return the favor back in April. “How did I ask? I got down on one knee,” he joked to reporters at the time. “He’s known for months.”

Added Prince William: “It feels great. I’m thrilled and delighted obviously. Revenge is sweet. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2017 that Harry had chosen his brother to stand beside him as best man. “Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” noted the source.

Harry and Markle, 36, will exchange vows at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of about 600 guests.

