Will Smith has denied recent accusations that he had a sexual relationship with fellow actor and longtime friend Duane Martin.

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” a rep for the 55-year-old Oscar winner tells Us Weekly in a statement.

Smith’s former assistant and self-appointed friend of 40 years, Brother Bilaal, recently went on the “Unwine with Tasha K” podcast, which drops in full on Wednesday, November 15, at 8 p.m. Bilaal alleged that he witnessed Smith and Martin, now 58, engage in anal sex when he went to find the duo before a film taping.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Bilaal claimed in a Monday, November 13, teaser for his podcast appearance. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Both Smith and Martin, who met when the White Men Can’t Jump star made a cameo on Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, were married at the time of the alleged encounter. (Martin has not publicly addressed Bilaal’s claims.) Smith was married to Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he tied the knot in 1997. Martin, for his part, wed Tisha Campbell in 1996. Smith and Pinkett Smith, 52, separated in 2016, while Martin and Campbell, 55, divorced in 2018.

“Jada was the woman that everybody wanted and Will needed that validation to have that type of woman,” Bilaal further alleged. “I am saying to you, [Tasha], that if a woman is used to the size of a baby leg and you come in with a pinkie toe, there’s nothing you gonna do to please her. You can buy her 80 cars, you can get her 80 private jets, [but] if she’s itching for that baby leg, she wants that baby leg.”

Pinkett Smith, who shares two children with Smith, also shut down the claims. “We [suing],” she quipped to TMZ photographers on Wednesday, November 15, when asked about the allegations.

Pinkett Smith revealed last month that she and Smith had privately separated six years earlier, recounting details in her Worthy memoir and accompanying book tour.

“I think, by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Pinkett Smith said during an October 11 appearance on the Today show. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

While Pinkett Smith and Smith still live apart, neither of them has filed for divorce yet. “I think just not being ready yet,” she added at the time. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out.”