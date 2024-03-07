Jeremy Allen White’s former TV dad William H. Macy was not a huge fan of his recent Calvin Klein ad it seems.

“I had to speak to him about that. You know, as his father,” Macy, 73, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 6. “Put your pants on.”

He added: “Although … we did Shameless together, so he had his pants off a good amount [on that].”

Macy, played the role of Frank Gallagher on Shameless for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021, while White, 33, starred as his son Lip Gallagher in the Showtime series.

Since the show’s end, White has become a household name thanks to the success of his Hulu show, The Bear.

“He’s got a huge career. I’m really proud of him,” Macy also told ET. “I’m such a fan of The Bear, and now he’s on billboards in his underwear.”

White broke the internet when he stripped down for Calvin Klein’s spring 2024 campaign, which launched on January 4. (A Happy New Year indeed.) In the photos, White showed off his toned body while posing in nothing but his underwear in front of the New York City skyline.

Macy wasn’t the only one of White’s costars to weigh in on the sultry photos. White famously shares the screen with Ayo Edebiri in The Bear — she plays the sous-chef Sydney to his Carmy — and was asked multiple times for her thoughts on the ads.

“That’s my boy, you know what I mean?” she said on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet in January. “I do feel like I want people to understand he’s my coworker.”

While Edebiri, 28, said she’s “happy” for White, she was getting visibly annoyed as more outlets kept asking for her opinion.

“I have a really serious question to ask you all,” an Extra reporter began backstage after The Bear cast won an award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Edebiri could be heard saying, “I feel like I know what it is,” before the question was asked.

After one of the Calvin Klein photos was shown, Edebiri attempted to take it away.

“I’m putting it away for my boy! That’s my boy,” she said. “This is a work function!”

White, for his part, has also been asked about his decision to leave nothing to the imagination when it came to paring up with the iconic brand.

“In my head, I was just like, ‘I can’t see myself on a billboard.’ I shouldn’t be here,” White recalled during a January interview with GQ. “Just real imposter syndrome.”