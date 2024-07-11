Winona Ryder took a trip down memory lane while recalling her previous relationships.
“In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were—they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone,” Ryder, 52, told Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on Thursday, July 11. “When I look back, I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’”
She continued, “I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the fuck?’”
Ryder noted that parts of her character, Lydia, in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — which is set to hit theaters in September — were a reminder of her past self.
Ryder was previously engaged to her Edward Scissorhands costar Johnny Depp, who popped the question in 1990. Three years later, the duo split and Depp, 61, infamously altered his tattoo from “Winona forever” to “Wino forever.”
She has also been in relationships with other A-listers, including Matt Damon, and sparked romance rumors with famous men like Rob Lowe and Christian Slater.
Ryder has since found love in her longtime partner, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, who she began dating in 2011 after meeting at the premiere of her film Black Swan.
“He’s so great. He really is,” Ryder said on Thursday. “I’m really lucky.”
Ryder previously told Harper’s BAZAAR that Hahn, who’s the founder of Loomstate, didn’t recognize her when they initially met.
“He thought I was Milla Jovovich,” she told the outlet in 2022. “He told me I was great in The Fifth Element.”
Ryder and Hahn made their red carpet debut at the New York Film Festival’s premiere for Experimenter in October 2015. They have since stepped for other red carpets in celebration of Ryder’s work.
When it comes to taking the next step in their relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple is not in a hurry.
“They may eventually marry but it’s never been a priority, nor has starting a family,” the insider said in June 2022. “[Winona] loves what they have and [they] are perfectly content.”
The source noted that Ryder and Hahn’s romance has continued to strengthen through the years.
“Winona has found her soulmate in Scott, who’s a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her,” the source added. “They spend their time up north near San Francisco, though she does commute back and forth to L.A. for work and to see friends and often brings him with her.”