Winona Ryder became a go-to actress for movies featuring twisted love stories after starring in Beetlejuice and Heathers in the 1980s. Off camera, Ryder has been looking for The One by staying true to herself.

“I’m a serial monogamist,” Ryder told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in July 2016. “I was single for a while and dating and … I just didn’t know how to do it!”

The actress explained: “I’ve always been like that. When I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me.”

While Ryder has rarely been single in her life, she has also never made it down the aisle. She did get close after Edward Scissorhands costar Johnny Depp proposed in 1990. The twosome, however, split in 1993 and Depp famously got his “Winona forever” tattoo changed to “Wino forever.”

Related: Winona Ryder Through the Years: From ‘Beetlejuice’ to ‘Stranger Things’ Comeback queen! Winona Ryder was the “It girl” of the ‘90s, and after a hiatus from the industry, she proved she could still hold her own years later. The actress was born Winona Horowitz on October 29, 1971. She landed her first role in the 1986 film Lucas at age 14, which led to her […]

Ryder has since dated several actors and musicians before finding love with Loomstate cofounder Scott Mackinlay Hahn, whom she’s been dating since 2011.

Scroll down to see Ryder’s most high-profile romances over the years: