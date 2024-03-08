Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Winona Ryder’s Dating History: From Johnny Depp and Matt Damon to Scott Mackinlay Hahn

By
Winona Ryder’s Dating History- From Johnny Depp and Matt Damon to Scott Mackinlay Hahn 608
11
Winona Ryder. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Winona Ryder became a go-to actress for movies featuring twisted love stories after starring in Beetlejuice and Heathers in the 1980s. Off camera, Ryder has been looking for The One by staying true to herself.

“I’m a serial monogamist,” Ryder told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in July 2016. “I was single for a while and dating and … I just didn’t know how to do it!”

The actress explained: “I’ve always been like that. When I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me.”

While Ryder has rarely been single in her life, she has also never made it down the aisle. She did get close after Edward Scissorhands costar Johnny Depp proposed in 1990. The twosome, however, split in 1993 and Depp famously got his “Winona forever” tattoo changed to “Wino forever.”

amazon-chicgal-kimono-cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Kimono Cardigan With 61K+ Reviews Is Up to 54% Off for a Limited Time View Deal

Winona Ryder Through the Years

Related: Winona Ryder Through the Years: From ‘Beetlejuice’ to ‘Stranger Things’

Ryder has since dated several actors and musicians before finding love with Loomstate cofounder Scott Mackinlay Hahn, whom she’s been dating since 2011.

Scroll down to see Ryder’s most high-profile romances over the years:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1250800882christian_slater_290x206

Christian Slater

David Duchovny
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ups and Downs Through the Years- Divorce, Defamation Lawsuit and More 139 Johnny Depp in Munich, Germany - 13 Jul 2022

Johnny Depp
LOL Matt Damon Recalls Letting His Kids Give Him a Red Mohawk I looked Like a Rooster

Matt Damon
1375370030rob lowe 206

Rob Lowe
1251394518winona_ryder_290x206

Winona Ryder

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!