Women’s March on Washington: Watch the Livestream

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21, to show support for the Women’s March on Washington. Images of pink knit caps, oversize protest signs and celebrity speakers cropped up all over the web as the march got underway. Watch the livestream in the video above! PHOTOS: Celebrity Charity Among the celebrities in attendance at the historic march were Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer and Amber Rose. Speakers ranging from politicians to writers to activists took to the stage beginning at 10 a.m. EST, rallying the crowds with their words.

Famous women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem thanked those in attendance for taking a stand in a rousing speech. “We have people power and we will use it,” she said to loud cheers from the crowd. "Thank you for understanding that sometimes we have to put our bodies where our beliefs are. Sometimes pressing 'send' is not enough.” The feminist icon also thanked “our great leaders” Barack and Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders and especially Hillary Clinton, who told “the whole world that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights” during a United Nations conference in 1995.

Actress Ashley Judd unleashed her own fiery call to action as she took to the stage with a poem written by 19-year-old Nina Donovan from her home state of Tennessee.

“I am a nasty woman,” the poem began. “Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a dis to America, Electoral College–sanctioned hate speech.”

“I feel Hitler in these streets,” the poem continued, “Nazis renamed.” Yet another memorable line: “Our p–sies ain’t for grabbing. This p–sy is for my pleasure and giving birth to more nasty women.”

The mothers of Trayvon Martin, Dontre Hamilton, Eric Garner and Jordan Davis were also all in attendance. Watch the livestream above to catch glimpses of the proceedings.

