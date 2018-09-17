After years of speculation, Woody Allen responded to a question about Ronan Farrow’s paternity. The director is believed to have fathered the journalist with ex Mia Farrow, but it has long been rumored that Frank Sinatra was actually Ronan’s biological father.

“In my opinion, he’s my child,” Allen, 82, said in a profile of his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, that New York magazine published on Sunday, September 16. “I think he is, but I wouldn’t bet my life on it. I paid child support for him for his whole childhood, and I don’t think that’s very fair if he’s not mine.”

The four-time Oscar winner added that Mia, 73, “represented herself as a faithful person” during their relationship from 1979 to 1992, but claimed that “she certainly wasn’t.” He added, “Whether she actually became pregnant in an affair she had …”

The Rosemary’s Baby actress was married to Sinatra from 1996 to 1968. She later blamed the demise of their union on their 29-year age difference, but they remained close friends until the singer’s death in 1998. She was later married to André Previn from 1970 to 1979.

When asked by Vanity Fair in 2013 whether Sinatra was Ronan’s father, Mia simply responded, “Possibly.” Ronan, 30, later joked on Twitter, “Listen we’re all *possibly* Frank Sinatra’s son.”

In New York magazine’s story on Sunday, Previn, 47, defended her husband against decades-long allegations that he molested Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter with Mia, in 1992. He has long denied the claims and has been at odds with the Farrow family for years.

Allen’s relationship with Mia ended when she discovered that he had been having an affair with Previn.

After the interview was published, Ronan, who won a Pulitzer Prize earlier this year for his investigative work with the #MeToo movement, tweeted that he owes “everything I am to Mia Farrow.” Dylan, 33, also tweeted a statement that said in part, “Thanks to my mother, I grew up in a wonderful home, filled with love, that she created.”

