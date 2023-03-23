WWE star Alexa Bliss underwent a medical procedure after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

“There was a spot on my face that had gotten worse. So [I] went to get [a] biopsy,” the professional wrestler, 31, tweeted on Wednesday, March 22. “[It] was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure, doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked.”

Bliss — real name Alexis Kaufman — underwent a procedure at the American Skin Institute in Los Angeles following her diagnosis. “Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 21, sharing a post-op selfie. “All clear now though!”

The Masked Singer alum, who was eliminated from the FOX competition earlier this month, went on to thank her followers for their well-wishes and share a recovery update.

“Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked,” she wrote via Twitter on Wednesday. “[Especially] if you are in the sun or use tanning beds!”

According to the Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common forms of skin cancer. It frequently appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin in areas that are often exposed to the sun.

Bliss rose to fame when WWE signed her as a wrestler in May 2013, nearly one year before making her television debut on NXT. The Ohio native has since won SmackDown, Raw and more wrestling championships throughout her pro tenure.

“Lexi Kaufman loves Disney, loves sparkly stuff [and] doesn’t like a lot of attention, oddly, so that’s kind of how I attribute Lexi Kaufman to Alexa Bliss,” the pro athlete told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021 of her wrestling persona. “I’m not me, I become this character and this persona and that’s what I find most fun about it.”

She added at the time: “Each division has its own champion, and we each have our own title, and we all strive to be the holders of those titles. It’s kind of, like, you’re the face of that division [when you win].”

While Bliss is used to dominating in the ring, she stepped outside of her comfort zone on season 9 of The Masked Singer.

“This was something that was personal for me because I have crippling stage fright when it comes to singing,” the “Uncool With Alexa Bliss” podcast host said on the Wednesday episode of the competition after her unmasking as the Axolotl. “I actually cried backstage before coming out here because I was so nervous. But I am just so proud of myself because I conquered my fear and y’all were so great. Everyone was so awesome. I deal with anxiety and this was something that I wanted to show. I can make myself proud, and if anyone else is ever having something they’re afraid to do — do something every day that scares you. I did that today and it’s so fun.”

In her personal life, the Total Divas alum married Ryan Cabrera in April 2022, nearly two years after the “Inside Your Mind” crooner popped the question.

“If life had a lottery, I freaken [sic] won it the day I met you @alexa_bliss_wwe_,” Cabrera, 40, wrote via Instagram the following August, sharing wedding footage. “You bring lyrics to life, a perma smile to ma Hart, & will ALWAYS celebrate you!!! Happy Birfday Bubbles…get ready for a WILD ONE!!!!”